Weather Forecast: Temperatures warm up this week

MISSOULA — Rain showers will exit the region this morning leaving behind an overall dry and nice day. Expect a mix of sun and clouds overhead with highs mostly in the 70s.

A weather feature passing to our north will lead to increasing clouds Tuesday. Other than that we will stay dry with highs in the 80s.

High pressure returns and builds in strength by the middle of the week. With the high pressure, a return to hot temperatures and hazy skies is expected. Temperatures will return to the upper 80s and low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will then continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 90s by the weekend.