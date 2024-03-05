Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming by the weekend

MISSOULA — Looking at a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with highs running mostly in the 30s.

Winds will be coming out of the northwest through Wednesday keeping temperatures on the cooler side. This flow, also referred to as "Northwest Flow" is a good setup for light snow to continue, primarily in the mountains of northwest Montana.

High pressure builds Thursday into the weekend. This will lead to more sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs in the low 40s to low 50s Friday and Saturday.

Our next weather system could develop by around Tuesday of next week bringing another round of snow to the mountains and rain/snow to the valleys.