Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming this week

MISSOULA — As a weak high pressure ridge continues to build, temperatures slowly warm each day through Friday.

Highs eventually make it into the mid and upper 60s with even a few low 70s by Friday.

The only thing to throw in the forecast this week will be several low pressure systems passing to our south. The impacts from this will be more cloud cover each afternoon and slightly cooler temperatures for southwest Montana.

Our next weather systems move in for the weekend with showers returning Saturday and Sunday.