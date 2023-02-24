Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming this weekend

MISSOULA - We are looking at generally dry conditions for the rest of the day Friday and Saturday.

Saturday, temperatures should be able to begin their warm up for mountains, the southern Bitterroot Valley and locations towards Anaconda and Philipsburg.

Most other valleys could see arctic air hang on for much of Saturday with highs only in the 20s.

Sunday, a weak system will bring snow back to the forecast.

Only 2-4" are expected in the mountains with just flurries in the valleys.

Next week, the weather pattern is good for off-and-on light snow showers to work their way through Western Montana.

Nothing major as far as snow totals go, but periodic snow-covered roads can be expected, especially over mountain passes.

Right now, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday have the best chances to see snow.