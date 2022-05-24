Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming through Thursday

MISSOULA — Looking at few isolated showers Tuesday morning, other than that we'll be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s.

Temperatures warm into the upper 60s and 70s for west-central and southwest Montana Wednesday but, due to cloud cover northwest Montana will remain in the low to mid 60s.

Forecast temperatures for Wednesday:

Missoula: 70°

Hamilton: 72°

Kalispell: 62°

The warmest day of the week comes Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. The lower elevations in Idaho could be even nearing 90°.

A cold front Thursday night into Friday then quickly brings a return to cool and wet weather for the Memorial Day Weekend. Highs return to the 60s Friday then will top out only in the 50s to low 60s through the weekend. Expect scattered rain showers along with a few thunderstorms each day Friday through Monday of next week.