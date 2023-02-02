Weather Forecast: Temperatures warming up to end the week

MISSOULA — We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds for your Thursday as snow showers come to an end. Temperatures will begin to warm up as well, however, valleys across west-central and northwest Montana may see inversions develop keeping cold air and fog trapped in the valleys.

Areas from the Missoula Valley north to the Flathead Valley have the best chance to see these inversions with highs remaining in the 20s to low 30s. For those that can break free of the inversions highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures remain mild Friday and into the weekend with highs in the 30s to even low 40s. Some weak systems will also be possible during this time frame with snow in the mountains and a mix of rain/snow in the valleys.

This weather set up will continue into next week with no significant valley snow or arctic air expected for at least the next 7-10 days.