Weather Forecast: Temperatures well below freezing through the weekend

MISSOULA — Extreme cold will be the main talking point through the weekend and even to start next week.

Highs Saturday and Sunday will struggle to get above 0° with wind chills running much lower.

Overnight lows will be ranging between -15° and -40° for much of Western Montana.

The coldest temperature ever recorded in Kalispell is -38°, although it is a low probability, Kalispell dropping to -38° or lower is not out of the question tonight into Saturday morning.

The forecast for Kalispell tonight is -32°, however, as skies clear and winds calm a bit, that temperature could drop a few more degrees.

Highs will be slow to rebound next week but do look to eventually return to the 20s by Wednesday.

This is also when our next weather system could develop. It's still early, but models are showing snow returning to western Montana Tuesday night into Wednesday.

