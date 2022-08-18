Weather Forecast: The warm before the weekend storm

MISSOULA — Our weather is staying clear and hot through Friday, but our weekend is shaping up to cool down slightly and bring us some storms.

The height of our heat wave will dip down on Friday and potentially allow for some instability in the atmosphere to trigger storms. Saturday we will likely see these storms in the upper elevations and mountains. Eventually, the storms will move down to the valleys on Sunday and stick around Monday and Tuesday.

For now, the heat is hanging on. Expect temperatures to stay in the upper 90s until next week.

There is an opportunity to see an Aurora Borealis event tonight with solar storms showing up on satellite radars. If you want to try to see the lights, head out away from the city lights between 9 PM and 2 AM. We will have some clouds blocking potential views, but we've been listed as a KP-6 potential to see the lights, which is good! The highest KP (a planetary index) is a level 9.

