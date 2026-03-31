Weather Forecast: Thunder, snow and wind all within the next couple days!

MISSOULA - Generally, a westerly flow will continue to bring 'off and on' mountain snow and valley rain showers running into Wednesday before a larger, more complex closed low pressure system moves into the region.

PM Weather Forecast: 3.31.26

Without the steering of the jet stream, this system will take its time moving through the area with the exact track still a bit unclear at this point. It will, though, usher in a southwesterly flow at first with highs in the 50s for Wednesday and increasing showers by the evening (maybe even a rumble or two of thunder!).

By Thursday, the cold air associated with this low will move into the region with snow levels now dropping to around 3,000' causing a good spring snow in many higher elevation valleys. The valley snow in western Montana will vary greatly due to several factors including warming ground temps and a higher sun angle at this point in time.

Right now, we have Winter Storm Watches out from early Thursday to late Thursday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains and the Butte/Blackfoot & Potomac/Seeley Lake Regions. Elevations above 5,500' will see anywhere from 6"-12" (including MacDonald, Homestake, Lost Trail & Lolo Passes) with valleys down to 3,000' picking up 2"-6" (this would include Georgetown Lake, Butte, Anaconda, Philipsburg, Seeley Lake, etc.). Valleys that do see accumulation will see a heavy, wet nature of snow which will likely build up on trees, creating potential tree damage and power outages.

Precipitation looks to continue into Friday late morning with a mostly cloudy afternoon on tap and highs in the upper 40s.

As of now, the upcoming weekend will start of sunny with mid 50s to around 60° and end partly sunny with upper 50s to mid 60s continuing into early next week.