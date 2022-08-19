Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm chances increasing into next week

MISSOULA — Hot and dry weather is expected again Friday with highs will into the 90s and once again pushing 100° is some locations. The one change today, a push of monsoon moisture will bring a chance for thunderstorms to parts of Idaho and southwest Montana. These will be most likely in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures remain in the 90s through the weekend with temperatures running around 10-12 degrees above normal. Another round of monsoon moisture will bring a chance for thunderstorms again on Saturday. This time, all of western Montana could see a storm or two during the afternoon.

A more organized system is still expected to move through the beginning of next week. Models are still struggling with how strong this system will be however, a change to cooler temperatures (80s) and a better chance of showers and storms looks likely.