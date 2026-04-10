Weather Forecast: Thunderstorm chances on the rise!

MISSOULA - While highs will peak today in the mid 60s to low 70s across western Montana, our threat for afternoon thunderstorms begins to ramp up as a larger pattern change looms!

With that said, the best bet for isolated thunderstorm development Friday will be across the southwest quarter of the state, but spread further north and areawide running into Saturday. This is all as a south to southwesterly flow out ahead of an incoming trough of low pressure nudges closer to the west coast!

Erin Yost

That trough should move inland for Sunday with scattered showers and slightly above average highs around 60°.

By Monday, a bigger drop in temps (highs in the mid 50s) will lead to lowering snow levels, creating the potential for minor winter weather impacts at pass levels. If travelling, be sure to monitor the forecast and be prepared for changing road conditions through the early part of the week.

The active spring weather pattern looks to continue through the middle of next week. We may see a brief break with fair weather Tuesday, but another Pacific system could bring additional chances for valley rain and mountain snow by Wednesday.