Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms continue Wednesday

MISSOULA — Although not as strong as yesterday, another push of Monsoon moisture will allow scattered thunderstorms to again develop Wednesday. Storms will start for areas across northwest Montana this morning. Then redevelop across west-central and southwest Montana this afternoon. Some storms could become strong with small hail, gusty winds and lightning the main concerns.

A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for all of western Montana Thursday as a "cold" front brings breezy winds to the region. Combine this with lowering humidity levels and we have elevated fire danger Thursday.

Smoky, hazy and dry conditions are expected this weekend with highs topping out right around to slightly above seasonal averages, mostly in the upper 80s to mid 90s.