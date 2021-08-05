Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms develop Thursday

MISSOULA — Widespread thunderstorms will develop Thursday afternoon for west-central and southwest Montana. The Storm Prediction Center has given these locations a Marginal Risk (Level 1 of 5) for strong thunderstorms. Gusty winds, lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain will all be possible with the strongest storms.

Due to the possibility of strong winds and lightning a Red Flag Warning has been issued for west-central and southwest Montana. Wind gusts of 25-40 mph will be possible, the strongest storms could even produce gusts up to 50 mph.

A few showers and thunderstorms could develop again Friday morning, primarily across west-central and southwest Montana. High temperatures Friday will be cooler topping out in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Taking a quick look at the weekend. Cooler temperatures will be felt across the northern Rockies with upper 70s to mid 80s expected Saturday and 70s Sunday. Expect sunny skies and dry conditions Saturday with our next system bringing rain showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast Sunday.