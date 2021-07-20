Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms develop Tuesday

MISSOULA — Monsoon moisture will again bring scattered thunderstorms and increasing clouds to western Montana Tuesday. However, unlike yesterday there is a better chance for rain with these storms. Some storms may even produce heavy rain, which is great news. The bad news however, frequent lightning will again be a concern. Storms will be most widespread across west-central and southwest Montana.

Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible Wednesday with northwest Montana having a better chance to see these storms develop. A cold front will also bring breezy winds to western Montana with gusts around 20-30 mph. These two factors will again lead to elevated fire danger Wednesday.

We'll begin to dry things out to end the week. Temperatures will be right at to slightly above seasonal averages, which will actually feel quite nice compared to the last several week. Expect highs in the mid 80s to low 90s Thursday and Friday and upper 80s to mid 90s this weekend.