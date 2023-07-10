Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon for all of western Montana. Some storms could become strong with small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain possible.

Storms will start in southwest Montana this afternoon then move into northwest Montana this evening. Most of the storm activity tonight will be for areas north and east of Missoula.

High pressure then returns for the rest of the week. Expect sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s Tuesday then mid to upper 80s Wednesday - Friday.

Temperatures will continue to heat up with highs back in the 90s for the weekend.