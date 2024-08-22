Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms return Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at warm and dry weather on Thursday with highs mostly in the 80s.

Expect another warm day Friday as highs will once again be running in the 80s with even a few low 90s possible.

Clouds will be increasing Friday afternoon as a cold front approaches the region.

Isolated thunderstorms begin to develop Friday afternoon and evening.

No strong storms are expected, however, gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be possible with these storms.

Behind the front expect cooler and showery weather for the weekend.

Expect scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder Saturday and Sunday with highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

