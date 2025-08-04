Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms return Monday

MISSOULA — Monday starts dry and pleasant with temperatures in the 50s.

Expect increasing clouds for the afternoon along with another round of thunderstorms. Much like last week, some storms could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and hail. Highs today top out in the low to mid 80s.

We'll see a brief dry period set up Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

A cooler weather system sets up Thursday and Friday. This system will bring another round of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures during this time drop into the low to mid 70s on both Thursday and Friday.