Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms return this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Moisture will be moving into Western Montana today bringing scattered thunderstorms primarily to areas along and south of the I-90 corridor this afternoon and evening.

Some storms could produce gusty winds between 50 mph and 60 mph. The strong storms are expected along a line roughly south and east of Stevensville.

After this, high pressure quickly returns for the rest of the week and into the upcoming weekend. This will keep temperatures in the 80s and 90s with sunny and hazy conditions.

Looking at the long term, models are showing the ridge breaking down by around Wednesday of next week. This will open the door for cooler and wet weather returning. Stay tuned for updates on this moving forward.

