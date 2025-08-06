Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms return tonight and Thursday

MISSOULA — We're looking at some sunshine in the morning with increasing clouds by the afternoon as our next weather system approaches. Highs Wednesday top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

A low pressure and cold front bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast tonight through Friday.

Thunderstorms will be most widespread Thursday afternoon. Some storms across southwest Montana could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

It will feel very much like fall Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s to low 70s on both days.

Taking a quick look ahead, the weekend is shaping up to be very nice with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to low 80s Saturday and 80s on Sunday.