Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Thunderstorms return to the forecast this afternoon and evening. These will be moving from south to north.

Expect storms to start in the Bitterroot Valley during the afternoon, moving north to the I-90 corridor around 5 p.m.

These will continue moving north reaching the Flathead Valley later in the evening. Storms from the Mission Valley and south could become strong with gusty winds, hail and heavy rain.

Scattered showers and storms continue Friday with the most widespread thunderstorm activity popping up across Northwest Montana.

Highs will be cooler Friday as well topping out in the low to mid 70s.

High pressure builds for the weekend and into the start of next week. Expect sunny skies as temperatures return to the mid and upper 80s Saturday through Tuesday of next week.

Models show the ridge breaking down by Wednesday of next week. This will bring thunderstorm chances back to the forecast with highs in

