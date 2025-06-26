Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms Thursday

MISSOULA — We have some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms popping up this afternoon. Some storms across could be strong with gusty winds, small hail and heavy rain.

A few isolated storms could pop up again Friday, however, as high pressure builds most of us will stay dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking at a nice weekend ahead with sunshine and highs in the 70s Saturday and 80s Sunday.

Hot weather returns by the start of next week as high temperatures return to the upper 80s and low 90s.