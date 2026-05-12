Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, wind & heightened fire danger Wednesday

MISSOULA - After an early taste of summer to start the week, Mother Nature will remind us just what season we're as we expect a major pattern shift to end it!

PM Weather 5-12-2026

Wednesday will start off quiet and very pleasant, but by late morning, pre-frontal winds will kick up and continue to be gusty throughout the day as the front passes. Wind Advisories have been issued for gusts in the 45-55mph range at times. The front will also usher in the right ingredients for thunderstorm development. As of now, isolated, severe thunderstorms are possible across portions of the viewing area.

Erin Yost

Fire danger will be critically high for portions of southwest and northeast Montana in particular, too. Highs will top out above average again, but fall throughout the afternoon behind the front... and speaking of falling... snow levels will drop to roughly 5,000' by Thursday morning allowing for light accumulations - especially in the West Glacier Region where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place.

Thursday will showcase decreasing clouds with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Friday looks quiet, but another system and another round of even cooler air is likely this weekend allowing snow levels to fall further. As of now, by Sunday and Monday morning, temps may drop low enough to cause frost which could damage sensitive plants.