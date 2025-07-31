Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain again this evening

Expect thunderstorms again this afternoon and evening; some storms could bring heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.
MISSOULA — Strong thunderstorms are again in the forecast this afternoon and evening.

Much like last night, storms could produce very heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and small hail.

A Flash Flood Watch has again been issued for parts of west-central and Southwest Montana through 9 p.m. tonight.

Storms continue Friday and Saturday and move north into northwest Montana as a low pressure system moves through the region.

Temperatures cool a bit Friday and Saturday with highs in the 80s Friday and upper 70s to low 80s Saturday.

Temperatures remain on the cooler side to start next week, with highs in the 70s to low 80s through Tuesday.

