Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain Wednesday

MISSOULA — Rain showers and thunderstorms will be moving from south to north today primarily impacting locations along and south of the I-90 corridor.

Very similar to the beginning of the month, storms that do develop will be capable of producing very heavy rain. For this reason a Food Watch has been issued for portions of southwest Montana primarily impacting area burn scars.

Due to the rain, there will be quite a contrast in temperatures between northwest and southwest Montana. Highs across northwest Montana will be in the upper 80s to low 90s while southwest Montana sees highs only in the 60s to low 70s.

Rain showers and thunderstorms continue Thursday and will move further north bringing rounds of showers to northwest Montana.

Dry weather returns Friday into the weekend with highs running mostly in the low to mid 80s.