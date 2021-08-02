Weather Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms again Monday

MISSOULA — Thunderstorms will develop again Monday afternoon and evening for the northern Rockies. Thunderstorms capable of heavy rain will be most likely in Lemhi County, Idaho and southwest Montana, primarily along and east of the divide. A Flash Flood Watch remains in place for Silver Bow and Deer Lodge counties in Montana, this includes the cities of Anaconda, Butte, Deer Lodge, Philipsburg and Georgetown Lake.

Hot and dry weather quickly returns Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will return to the 90s across western Montana with 100s possible in the lower elevations of Idaho.

Our next system will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms back to the forecast Thursday. Temperatures will also begin to cool down with highs in the 80s.

Temperatures continue to cool and scattered rain showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this weekend. High temperatures look to fall below average by Friday and continue into the weekend with highs topping out in the 70s to low 80s.