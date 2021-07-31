Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms with potential heavy rain Sunday

MISSOULA — An impressive surge of monsoon moisture will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. A disturbance is forecast to arrive Sunday afternoon and cause heavy rain producing thunderstorms that will track from south to north.

Flash flooding is a concern with Sunday`s thunderstorms and a flash flood watch has been issued for Clearwater, Ravalli, Granite, Missoula, Mineral, Sanders, and Lake counties. Radar projections also show gusty winds could develop ahead of the thunderstorms in northwest Montana with wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

Another system will cause more heavy rain producing thunderstorms Monday. The main storm focus will be in west central and southwest Montana, especially along and east of the divide. This may prompt additional flash flood watches.

After a couple of active weather days, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Another weather system is possible on Thursday and Friday with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible.