Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms with potential heavy rain Sunday

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:57 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 19:06:15-04

MISSOULA — An impressive surge of monsoon moisture will move into the region Sunday afternoon and evening. A disturbance is forecast to arrive Sunday afternoon and cause heavy rain producing thunderstorms that will track from south to north.

Flash flooding is a concern with Sunday`s thunderstorms and a flash flood watch has been issued for Clearwater, Ravalli, Granite, Missoula, Mineral, Sanders, and Lake counties. Radar projections also show gusty winds could develop ahead of the thunderstorms in northwest Montana with wind gusts of 40-50 mph possible.

Another system will cause more heavy rain producing thunderstorms Monday. The main storm focus will be in west central and southwest Montana, especially along and east of the divide. This may prompt additional flash flood watches.

After a couple of active weather days, Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly dry with temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Another weather system is possible on Thursday and Friday with another round of showers and thunderstorms possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere