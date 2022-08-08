Weather Forecast: Triple-digit temperatures on the way

MISSOULA — Another round of triple-digit temperatures are headed our way this week. Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days, potentially breaking records from 2012 and 2018.

Heat advisories are in place for areas along the border of Idaho and Montana, so make sure to stay hydrated and cool to protect yourself from heat sickness.

After this heat wave, monsoon moisture will move into our area to cool us down by the weekend. Potential threats from this low pressure system include gusty winds, valley rain, and lightning. While these conditions are not ideal for our current fire situation, the models indicate that we might see some heavy rainfall locally.

This warming trend and storm system will not hang around for the weekend. Temperatures will cool to around average (88-90 degrees), making this weekend a great time to get out and about before the school season starts up.