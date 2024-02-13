Weather Forecast: Two rounds of snow through Thursday

MISSOULA — Cold air out of Canada will begin to drop south into northwest Montana this afternoon and evening. As it does, expect scattered snow showers along with some gusty winds for primarily the Flathead Valley, Swan Valley and Glacier Region. This will continue into Wednesday morning.

It's looking like a mostly dry day Wednesday other than a few morning snow showers or flurries. High temperatures will be cooler with most of us seeing highs in the upper 20s to low 30s and lows in the single digits or teens.

Our next weather system will bring snow back to Western Montana Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be most widespread across west-central and Southwest Montana with widespread 1" to 3" in the valleys.

There are also indications in the models that some areas, especially in Southwest Montana, could see higher amounts with as much as 3" to 7" in the Bitterroot Valley, Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake as well as areas along the I-90 corridor west of Missoula. We'll update this as more information comes in.

Skies clear and temperatures slowly warm on Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s Friday and mid-30s to low 40s Saturday.

