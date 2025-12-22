Weather Forecast: Unsettled holiday week ahead

MISSOULA — Another pulse of moisture arrives Tuesday with a round of mountain snow and a wintry mix for the valleys starting in southwest Montana during the morning and shifting into the northwest by the late afternoon.

Weather Forecast: 12.22.25

Temps will remain right around that sweet spot making the difference between a wet road and an icy road very narrow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place from 5am to noon Tuesday for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains for that mixed precipitation (including pockets of freezing rain) and 2”-4” at pass level.

After a brief lull Wednesday morning, yet another, slightly stronger disturbance will move in for the late afternoon/overnight hours. This time, cold air on the other side of the Divide will try to push westward. It looks to get caught up along the Rocky Mountain Front/Divide allowing for a greater threat of snow in these locations vs. the valley rain expected for everyone else. Periods of tricky pass level travel will be possible overnight Wednesday.

Christmas Day looks to feature only isolated precipitation with a mix of clouds and sun and highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

A stronger frontal system should move in Friday bringing a quicker switch-over to valley snow. This is a bit out, so we’re watching this scenario closely.