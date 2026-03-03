Weather Forecast: Unsettled weather on tap midweek

Missoula - Although warm with high pressure still in the region, clouds have been on the increase today as a trough of low pressure begins to push onshore out west. Most areas have topped out in the 50s with a few low 60s even being felt out there Tuesday.

PM Weather Forecast: 3.3.26

Associated valley rain and mountain snow will reach the entire region starting Wednesday morning in northwest Montana first. Highs will top out in the mid 40s to low 50s.

A cold front will move through overnight into Thursday morning which could allow snow levels to briefly drop to valley floors. As of now, minor travel impacts (if any) are possible for valleys with minor to moderate pass level impacts due to light accumulating snow. Wind will be on the increase with the windiest conditions (gusts in the 30-40mph range) expected along the Divide, in higher terrain and in the Butte/Blackfoot Region. Highs Thursday will be near average in the mid 40s.

It looks like we'll stick with a somewhat unsettled pattern from Friday through Monday with hit-or-miss snow showers continuing - mainly over the mountains. Breezy conditions will persist, too, likely peaking again on Sunday.