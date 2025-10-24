Weather Forecast: Unsettled weekend ahead

MISSOULA — Our next system is still on track to move in by Saturday morning with gusty winds possible throughout the day - especially in the mountains and across Southwest Montana, where gusts in the 25 mph to 40 mph range are likely.

Expect multiple, light to moderate waves of moisture through Monday with mainly mountain snow and valley rain — not a complete washout, but definitely unsettled.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 10.24.25

Snow levels will remain higher Saturday with an influx of warmer air (6,000’ - 7,000’) with most precipitation focused on the Montana/Idaho border and along the Divide.

With enough instability, a rumble or two of thunder isn’t out of the question. Valley highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 50s.

Erin Yost

Snow levels will drop to roughly 5,000’ overnight Saturday with very light accumulation possible at that elevation. Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Even colder air is expected to move through Sunday afternoon/evening, dropping snow levels even further to around 3,500’ by Monday morning.

While it won’t be much, a few inches are very likely at the pass level and could create slick driving conditions.

One area that the National Weather Service in Missoula is watching is the east side of Flathead Lake.

Given the direction of incoming moisture & warmer water temps, that side could see enhanced precipitation with higher amounts than other areas.

Erin Yost

Highs Sunday look to top out in the mid to upper 40s and by Monday, in the low 40s.

Tuesday should offer up a break in the active weather pattern with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: