Weather Forecast: Valley fog again Friday, changes then start this weekend

MISSOULA — Valley inversions and fog again Friday with some areas not seeing fog clear until the afternoon. Highs today top out in the 40s to low 50s.

The high pressure ridge responsible for the inversions will begin to break down this weekend. With that being said, fog will still be possible tonight and Saturday morning. Once it clears though, that should be the end of it as a cooler and more active pattern sets up for next week.

Instead of high pressure, a trough of low pressure will be the main force behind our weather next week. Right now, nothing major is on the way, however, this will open the door for valley rain/snow along with mountain snow to return Monday and continue off and on through next week.

Expect highs in the 40s Monday then mid 30s to low 40s through the rest of the week.