Weather Forecast: Valley fog and inversions continue

MISSOULA — A strong high pressure ridge continues through mid-week with valley fog and inversions setting up each day.

As of now, fog is mostly contained in Northwest Montana. However, fog will be able to last longer and spread out as we move into the middle and end of the week.

A system will bring a chance for mountain snow and valley rain/snow or even freezing rain on Saturday. Temperatures will warm as this system moves in with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

A weak cold front allows for some valley rain/snow and mountain snow on Sunday as temperatures fall back into the mid and upper 30s.

