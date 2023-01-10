Weather Forecast: Valley fog through the week

MISSOULA - After a dry day Tuesday, another low pressure will pass to the south of us tonight.

This will bring some light snow primarily to areas south of the I-90 corridor tonight into early Wednesday morning.

Only light accumulations are expected.

High pressure rebuilds Wednesday to Friday with valley fog possible each morning and a little clearing by the afternoon.

The highs will be warming into the mid-30s and low-40s by Thursday and Friday.

Models are showing the ridge beginning to break down by the weekend and into next week.

The exact details remain unclear, but if this happens, it will open the door for more snow and cooler weather.

Stay tuned for updates as we move into the weekend.