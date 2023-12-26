Weather Forecast: Valley fog Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — The snow showers we saw earlier in the day across Western Montana are moving out of the area with an over all dry evening ahead of us.

Clearing skies tonight will allow for the development of fog on Wednesday morning. Fog could be dense at times with freezing fog a possibility as well.

Once again, not much to talk about in the weather department for the week.

High pressure remains the main weathermaker, which generally means a lack of weather.

Expect highs in the 30s to low 40s for the rest of the week with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

The only weather maker this week will be a quick-moving system that could bring a very light round of rain, freezing rain, or rain/snow on Wednesday evening.

By Friday and Saturday, high pressure again builds leading to more valley inversion, fog, and low-lying clouds.

