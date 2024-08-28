Weather Forecast: Valley frost possible Thursday morning

MISSOULA — Much cooler today with breezy winds and highs in the 50s and 60s.

Snow has been falling this morning and early afternoon across the mountains of northwest Montana. A winter weather advisory remains in place for the mountains in Glacier National Park and the Mission/Swan Mountains through 6 pm.

As skies clear tonight the coldest temperatures of the season will set up Thursday morning. Our high elevation valleys around Glacier, Seeley Lake and Philipsburg could see some frost as lows drop to freezing or slightly below. The Bitterroot Valley will also have a chance to see some light frost as lows could drop into the mid 30s. If you have any sensitive plants, it might be a good idea to cover those or bring them inside.

High pressure quickly returns to end the week and continues into the weekend. Highs return to the 80s and 90s Saturday and Sunday.