Weather Forecast: Valley inversions again Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure will continue to build over the Northern Rockies through Wednesday.

Strong valley inversions will develop under the high pressure with low clouds, fog and cold temperatures.

Those stuck under the inversions will see highs in the 20s to low 30s while those that break free will see temperatures in the 40s.

Inversions are expected to weaken by Thursday and Friday as a weak weather disturbance moves through the Northern Rockies.

Expect highs in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies.

Models are pointing towards a "mild" and active weather pattern this weekend through the beginning of next week.

Under this setup, valleys will see a mix of snow, rain/snow, rain or freezing rain while mountains see snowfall.

Right now, Saturday looks to be the best opportunity for valleys to see snowfall with precipitation changing to more of a rain/snow mix by Sunday.