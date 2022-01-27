Weather Forecast: Valley inversions continue

MISSOULA — High pressure remains in place through Sunday. So, valleys can expect fog and freezing fog through the mornings with some clearing and sunshine by the afternoons. Under these inversions, temperatures remain cold in the valleys with highs only in the 20s to low 30s. However, if you can break these inversions, like the southern Bitterroot Valley (Darby and Sula) expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The ridge of high pressure begins to break down late in the day Sunday as a cold front approaches. Snow looks likely Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves through. Behind the front, cooler air and scattered snow showers move in for the rest of the week with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 20s.

