Weather Forecast: Valley inversions continue through Wednesday

MISSOULA — High pressure continues over the region through at least Wednesday, potentially Thursday of this week. Inversions will again be present in the valleys with highs in the 30s.

A switch to a more active weather pattern begins Friday as snow returns to the northern Rockies.

Snow showers will continue Saturday with highs remaining in the 30s. Only light snow is expected with this first system.

Temperatures will fall to below normal readings Sunday and continue through next week as highs only reach into the 20s. Off and on snow showers will also be possible as our weather pattern begins to change.