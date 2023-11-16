Weather Forecast: Valley inversions set up Friday and Saturday

MISSOULA — High pressure is building leading to sunshine and clearing skies into Saturday.

Unfortunately, with high pressure in place and cold overnight low temperatures, valley inversions are looking more likely for Friday and Saturday.

Those that can break free of the inversions will see highs in the low 40s to low 50s Friday then mid-40s to low 50s Saturday.

However, if valley inversions set up temperatures will remain much colder with fog and low-lying clouds.

Our next system brings some mountain snow and valley rain back by Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

The week of Thanksgiving looks like this — high pressure sets up Monday and Tuesday with cooler air moving in by Wednesday and Thursday.

