Weather Forecast: Valley inversions this week

MISSOULA — The same set up we had Tuesday will continue Wednesday through Friday. Valley fog or clouds during the morning with clearing skies by late morning and afternoon. For valleys stuck under inversions, highs will be in the low 30s. However, if you can break free, temperatures will warm into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Looking at the weekend, expect a dry day Saturday with valley inversions beginning to break. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. Sunday will bring a chance for snow, primarily to northwest Montana with highs remaining in the mid 30s to low 40s.

A cold front will bring changes to our weather pattern next week. Snow looks likely Monday as the cold front moves through. Behind the front, cooler air moves in for the rest of the week with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 20s.