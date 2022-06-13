Weather Forecast: Valley rain and mountain snow

MISSOULA — A low pressure system will work its way through western Montana Monday. As it does, rain showers will continue across the region. Rain today will be most widespread and steady across northwest Montana with just scattered showers for west-central and southwest Montana.

Rain will continue tonight into Tuesday for all of western Montana with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Expect breezy winds both Monday and Tuesday with gusts around 25-35 mph possible.

Snow will return to the mountains of western Montana Monday night into Tuesday. This will be most heavy along the Divide for west-central and northwest Montana. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for locations above 5,000 ft. in Glacier National Park and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place for locations above 5,000 ft. in the Seeley Lake Region. For those heading into the back country be prepared for very cold, raw and wet conditions.

High pressure will begin to build by Wednesday with highs back in the 60s. Temperatures will then quickly warm Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Models are then showing another low pressure building in for the weekend. With temperatures in the 70s this weekend the set up is favorable for thunderstorms. We'll bring updates on this through the week.

