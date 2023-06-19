Weather Forecast: Valley rain and mountain snow Monday and Tuesday

MISSOULA - It's another cool and breezy day for Western Montana.

Rain showers will develop this afternoon and evening as well, primarily for locations in west-central and southwest Montana.

Locations in southwest Montana above 6,000 feet could see snow or a rain/snow mix tonight. This includes Georgetown Lake, Lost Trail, Lolo and Homestake passes.

Rain showers shift into northwest Montana Tuesday.

Once again, higher elevations could see snow or a rain/snow mix. Those in Glacier National Park could be impacted with a little snow in the higher elevations.

We will see a brief dry period set up Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will still be in the 60s Wednesday then 70s Thursday.

Our next weather system will bring more widespread rain and thunderstorms to western Montana Friday into Saturday.

