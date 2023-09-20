Weather Forecast: Valley rain and mountain snow Thursday

MISSOULA — The weather pattern change that we have been following for the past several days begins to take shape today.

Highs will again be in the 60s with mostly to partly cloudy skies.

By this evening as the low pressure system moves through rain and gusty winds will develop for all of Western Montana. The strongest winds will be gusting around 35 mph to 45 mph.

The coolest temperatures move in Thursday with highs in the 50s. Expect rain showers and even some mountain snow throughout the day.

Our first Winter Weather Advisory of the season has been issued for a few mountain ranges in Western Montana. This includes the Bitterroot, Sapphire, Mission, Swan mountains as well as Anaconda and the mountains of Glacier National Park.

Friday will be slightly warmer, however, still only looking at temps in the 50s to low 60s. Scattered off and on rain showers will stick around through the day.

Temperatures look to start rebounding for the weekend with highs back in the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.

