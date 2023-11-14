Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Valley rain and mountain snow tomorrow

Our next system brings valley rain showers and mountain snow showers to western Montana Wednesday.
Posted at 2:43 PM, Nov 14, 2023
MISSOULA — We are looking at a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with highs today in the 40s.

A stronger system brings a good chance of valley rain and mountain snow on Wednesday, especially for areas north of the I-90 corridor.

Valleys will see mostly rain, however, some snow will be able to mix in as well with only very light accumulations possible.

Mountains will have a better chance of seeing snow.

Lookout Pass could see 4"-to-6", Lolo Pass could see 2"-to-5" and Marias Pass could see up to 5"-to-10".

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for these locations.

High pressure returns to end the week and continues into the weekend with temperatures again running above normal in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead to the Cat vs. Griz game on Saturday — overall, things are looking very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Next week, models are showing temperatures to be running a bit cooler with highs in the 30s and 40s with the occasional snow shower possible as well.

