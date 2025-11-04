Weather Forecast: Very active rest of the week

MISSOULA — A quick surge of moisture is expected overnight into early Wednesday morning for Western Montana with mountain snow and valley rain.

Watch the forecast:

Weather Forecast: 11.4.25

A more organized system will move in Wednesday evening into Thursday with snow levels generally above 5,500’. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s and in the mid 40s to low 50s on Thursday.

Most moisture will be directed along the Montana/Idaho border, although scattered showers should be expected.

A secondary system looks to track through Thursday night into Friday, which will be colder, meaning snow levels will drop further.

This time, snow levels around 4,500’ will bring the chance for snow and slush to some mountain passes.

The highs in the valleys on Friday will top out in the mid to upper 40s.

The highest terrain in the Bitterroots, Missions, Swans and mountains of Glacier National Park could see 6”-12” when all is said and done this week.

Finally, high pressure looks to build for the weekend with a drier trend and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Valley fog will also likely develop.

