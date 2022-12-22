Weather Forecast: Very cold again tonight with snow moving in Friday

MISSOULA - Temperatures are just brutal outside today with highs not reaching above zero and even colder wind chills.

We are looking at another very cold night tonight with temperatures remaining below zero.

Our next weather maker moves in tonight and brings snow back to western Montana Friday.

Expect light to moderate snow to fall off and on through the day Friday and continue into early Saturday morning.

Snow amounts of 1"-to-4" will be likely across western Montana.

After a brief dry day Saturday, our next system moves in Saturday night and Sunday morning.

This system however will be warmer as our weather pattern shifts to a more mild and active pattern next week.

However, with the very cold air still in place, precipitation may fall as snow, freezing rain or a mix of snow and freezing rain.

The type of precipitation will greatly depend on how much cold air is left over from this recent arctic outbreak.

Right now, Northwest Montana looks most likely to see precipitation stay all snow with areas further south seeing a mix between snow and freezing rain.

Temperatures will continue to warm into next week with active weather in place.

This means snow will fall in the mountains with valleys seeing a rain/snow mix.

