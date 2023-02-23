Weather Forecast: Very cold again tonight and Friday

MISSOULA - Very cold with a few light snow flurries falling across western Montana today.

A low pressure system tracking well to the south of us will bring in a bit more widespread snow primarily to areas south of I-90 tonight.

Areas in the southern Bitterroot Valley could see a light dusting of very fluffy snow.

Bitterly cold temperatures stick around through Friday.

Lows tonight will once again drop to below zero for many locations.

In fact, because the wind is expected to slow down, Friday morning could see the coldest temperatures of the week as clear and calm conditions develop.

With that being said, wind chills won't be as intense.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend with highs in the 20s and 30s Saturday then range in the low to upper 30s Sunday.

Sunday will also see our next weather system move through.

This will bring snow shower chances back to all of western Montana.

Next week, temperatures are expected to be in the 30s with several weather systems moving in bringing the chance for light snow showers.

