Weather Forecast: Very cold and sunny Wednesday

MISSOULA — It will be a sun filled but very cold day Wednesday. High temperatures will only reach the teens across western Montana. The exception will be for areas along the divide, where locations like Butte, Seeley Lake and West Glacier see temps in the single digits.

One thing to keep an eye on today, a west wind late this morning and afternoon combined with very cold temps may be enough to bring some lake effect snow showers to the southeastern half of Flathead Lake, from Polson to Yellow Bay. A quick inch or two of snow may occur under these showers from 9 am to 3 pm.

A weak system will bring light snow to western Montana late tonight into Thursday morning. Not much accumulation is expected with snow amounts generally less than 1". A few inches will be possible over those mountain passes.

Temperatures will slowly warm by the weekend. Expect highs in the upper 20s to low 30s Friday, upper 30s Saturday and low to mid 40s Sunday.

The overall weather pattern for next week is have mild westerly winds bring moisture from the Pacific Ocean. This will bring chances for mountain snow along with valley rain/snow by the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to mid 40s.