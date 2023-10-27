Weather Forecast: Very cold Friday and Saturday night

MISSOULA — Skies are slowly clearing this afternoon across northwest Montana with mostly to partly sunny skies and chilly temperatures.

Light snow continues to fall for west-central and Southwest Montana.

This will clear from north to south, so while areas along the I-90 corridor see snow end this afternoon, locations south of I-90 will see light snow continue into this evening.

Clearing skies allow temperatures to drop to their lowest readings of the season tonight and Saturday night with lows in the single digits and teens.

Higher elevation valleys such as Seleey/Swan and areas around Philipsburg, Georgetown Lake and Anaconda could even see temperatures drop to around 0.

With high pressure in place, sunny and dry weather moves in for the weekend. Temperatures remain cold Saturday topping out only in the low 30s.

Temperatures will then warm into the 40s Sunday and even 50s by the middle of next week.

By the end of next week, models are showing another active weather pattern setting up, however, this one won't be nearly as cold.

Right now, rain or a rain/snow mix looks to develop in the valleys by Friday with snow falling in the mountains.

